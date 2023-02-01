Refereeing appointments for this week’s Championship and rugby league games as Ben Thaler gets all-Super League tie

   01/02/2023

THIS weekend sees the Championship kick off with its round one fixtures as well as a number of Super League friendlies.

Barrow Raiders begin the Championship season with a home tie against Toulouse Olympique on Saturday afternoon – which will be broadcast live on the OurLeague app.

Move to Sunday where there will be five second tier sides before Featherstone Rovers travel to Keighley Cougars in what promises to be a rip-roaring affair at Cougar Park.

Elsewhere, pre-season continues for Super League and League One sides as they prepare for the upcoming season, with Warrington Wolves hosting Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers doing battle with Huddersfield Giants for Ben Currie’s and Nathan Massey’s testimonials respectively.

Hull KR also host Leeds Rhinos, with Wakefield Trinity going up against Hull FC and Wigan Warriors hosting the Salford Red Devils.

Cornwall and London Skolars also play in a pre-season friendly.

Here are the refereeing appointments for this week’s games:

Barrow Raiders vs Toulouse Olympique
Cameron Worsley

London Broncos vs Batley Bulldogs
Aaron Moore

Halifax Panthers vs Sheffield Eagles
Liam Rush

Swinton Lions vs Newcastle Thunder
Brad Milligan

Bradford Bulls vs Whitehaven
Nick Bennett

York Knights vs Widnes Vikings
Michael Smaill

Keighley Cougars vs Featherstone Rovers
Tom Grant

Hunslet vs Salford Red Devils Reserves
Sam Houghton

Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards
Marcus Griffiths

Catalans Dragons vs French Federation XIII
Joe Vella

Workington Town vs Bradford Bulls
E Burrows

Cornwall RLFC vs London Skolars
James Jones

Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos
Chris Kendall

Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants
Ben Thaler

Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC
Jack Smith

Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils
Liam Moore