Refereeing appointments for this week’s Championship and rugby league games as Ben Thaler gets all-Super League tie

THIS weekend sees the Championship kick off with its round one fixtures as well as a number of Super League friendlies.

Barrow Raiders begin the Championship season with a home tie against Toulouse Olympique on Saturday afternoon – which will be broadcast live on the OurLeague app.

Move to Sunday where there will be five second tier sides before Featherstone Rovers travel to Keighley Cougars in what promises to be a rip-roaring affair at Cougar Park.

Elsewhere, pre-season continues for Super League and League One sides as they prepare for the upcoming season, with Warrington Wolves hosting Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers doing battle with Huddersfield Giants for Ben Currie’s and Nathan Massey’s testimonials respectively.

Hull KR also host Leeds Rhinos, with Wakefield Trinity going up against Hull FC and Wigan Warriors hosting the Salford Red Devils.

Cornwall and London Skolars also play in a pre-season friendly.

Here are the refereeing appointments for this week’s games:

Barrow Raiders vs Toulouse Olympique

Cameron Worsley

London Broncos vs Batley Bulldogs

Aaron Moore

Halifax Panthers vs Sheffield Eagles

Liam Rush

Swinton Lions vs Newcastle Thunder

Brad Milligan

Bradford Bulls vs Whitehaven

Nick Bennett

York Knights vs Widnes Vikings

Michael Smaill

Keighley Cougars vs Featherstone Rovers

Tom Grant

Hunslet vs Salford Red Devils Reserves

Sam Houghton

Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards

Marcus Griffiths

Catalans Dragons vs French Federation XIII

Joe Vella

Workington Town vs Bradford Bulls

E Burrows

Cornwall RLFC vs London Skolars

James Jones

Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos

Chris Kendall

Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants

Ben Thaler

Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC

Jack Smith

Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils

Liam Moore