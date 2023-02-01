Refereeing appointments for this week’s Championship and rugby league games as Ben Thaler gets all-Super League tie

THIS weekend sees the Championship kick off with its round one fixtures as well as a number of Super League friendlies.
Barrow Raiders begin the Championship season with a home tie against Toulouse Olympique on Saturday afternoon – which will be broadcast live on the OurLeague app.
Move to Sunday where there will be five second tier sides before Featherstone Rovers travel to Keighley Cougars in what promises to be a rip-roaring affair at Cougar Park.
Elsewhere, pre-season continues for Super League and League One sides as they prepare for the upcoming season, with Warrington Wolves hosting Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers doing battle with Huddersfield Giants for Ben Currie’s and Nathan Massey’s testimonials respectively.
Hull KR also host Leeds Rhinos, with Wakefield Trinity going up against Hull FC and Wigan Warriors hosting the Salford Red Devils.
Cornwall and London Skolars also play in a pre-season friendly.
Here are the refereeing appointments for this week’s games:
Barrow Raiders vs Toulouse Olympique
Cameron Worsley
London Broncos vs Batley Bulldogs
Aaron Moore
Halifax Panthers vs Sheffield Eagles
Liam Rush
Swinton Lions vs Newcastle Thunder
Brad Milligan
Bradford Bulls vs Whitehaven
Nick Bennett
York Knights vs Widnes Vikings
Michael Smaill
Keighley Cougars vs Featherstone Rovers
Tom Grant
Hunslet vs Salford Red Devils Reserves
Sam Houghton
Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards
Marcus Griffiths
Catalans Dragons vs French Federation XIII
Joe Vella
Workington Town vs Bradford Bulls
E Burrows
Cornwall RLFC vs London Skolars
James Jones
Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos
Chris Kendall
Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants
Ben Thaler
Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC
Jack Smith
Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils
Liam Moore