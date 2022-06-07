Coaching changes in NRL as ex-Super League duo Maguire and Brown go

TWO NRL clubs have parted company with former Super League coaches – on the same day.

Ex-Wigan and current New Zealand chief Michael Maguire, pictured above, has been axed by Wests Tigers while ex-Huddersfield and St Helens chief Nathan Brown has left New Zealand Warriors.

The developments come with the teams 14th and twelfth in the 16-strong table respectively.

Maguire, at Wigan in 2010, winning the Grand Final, and 2011, when his side lifted the Challenge Cup, had been at Wests for three-and-a-half seasons, having previously coached South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Former Australia and New South Wales halfback Brett Kimmorley will take over for the rest of the year, after most recently featuring as the club’s NSW Women’s Premiership coach.

Wests, who have won just three times in twelve matches this season and were beaten 44-18 away to Souths last time out, are at home to Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday.

Maguire will remain as New Zealand coach for this year’s World Cup in England.

Warriors assistant coach Stacey Brown will step up to lead the side for the remainder of the year, starting with Sunday’s home game against Cronulla Sharks at Brisbane’s Moreton Daily Stadium, home to Redcliffe Dolphins.

Due to issues caused by the pandemic, the club have been based in Australia, but are due to return to New Zealand to face Wests at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday, July 3.

Brown, who coached Huddersfield from 2009-2012 and Saints in 2013 and 2014, when his side won the Super League title, had been at the helm since last season.

The Warriors lost 44-12 away to Manly on Saturday, and have won just four times in 13 games.

Club chief executive Cameron George explained: “Nathan told us he had made a personal decision that for family reasons he wouldn’t be able to relocate to New Zealand as originally planned for the long term.

“We fully appreciate his position and the call he has made. Given those circumstances, we agreed we needed to make an immediate change.”

Brown has also coached St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights.