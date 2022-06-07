England Wheelchair reveal squad to take on world champions France

England have named a ten-man squad for their upcoming Wheelchair international against the current world champions, France.

The latest encounter between the two top-ranked sides in the world will take place on Sunday 19 June (kick-off 3.30pm) and be shown live on Sky Sports.

Leeds Rhinos’ Josh Butler has been called up to the England squad for the first time, one of three Leeds players alongside Nathan Collins and captain Tom Halliwell.

Martin Norris is also included again after ending a seven-year absence for the France series last autumn, joining Wigan Warriors teammates Adam Rigby and Dec Roberts.

London Broncos pair Joe Coyd and Lewis King are also in the squad alongside Halifax Panthers’ Rob Hawkins and Catalans Dragons’ Sebastian Bechara.

“To face France in a mid-season international is perfect preparation for the World Cup,” said England head coach Tom Coyd.

“It’s exciting that we’ve picked a young squad – and we have more strength in depth than ever thanks to the increased intensity of our domestic competitions.”

England Wheelchair squad: Tom Halliwell (Leeds Rhinos, captain), Sebastian Bechara (Catalans Dragons), Josh Butler (Leeds Rhinos), Nathan Collins (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Coyd (London Roosters), Rob Hawkins (Halifax Panthers), Lewis King (London Roosters), Martin Norris (Wigan Warriors), Adam Rigby (Wigan Warriors), Declan Roberts (Wigan Warriors)