Community sides primed for Challenge Cup draw

THE draws for the first two rounds of the 2024 Challenge Cup will made tomorrow (Tuesday).

Twenty clubs from the community game will enter in the first round, to be joined by a further ten National Conference League clubs for the second round.

The draw will be made live on BBC Radio Manchester (available nationally on the BBC Sounds app) at 6.40pm by Josh Charnley, who won the trophy with Leigh Leopards in 2023, and broadcaster Trevor Hunt.

Among the sides entering in round one are the British Army, Royal Air Force and Royal Navy.

Edinburgh Eagles will fly the flag for Scotland and South Wales Jets for the Welsh, while Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Medway Dragons and Wests Warriors represent the south of England.

First-round ties will be played on the weekend of January 27-28, and second-round games on February 10-11, with Championship and League One clubs joining in the third round and Super League sides in round six.

The BBC will continue to select one tie from each of the rounds to stream on the iPlayer in 2024, as well as broadcasting the latter rounds on TV.

Round One ball numbers: 1 Ashton Bears (North West), 2. British Army (Armed Forces), 3 Clock Face Miners (NCL Division One), 4 Doncaster Toll Bar (Yorkshire), 5 Edinburgh Eagles (Scotland), 6 Fryston Warriors (Yorkshire), 7 Hammersmith Hills Hoists (Southern Conference League), 8 Haresfinch (British Amateur Rugby League Association), 9 Heworth (NCL Premier Division), 10 Lowca (Cumberland Amateur Rugby League), 11 Medway Dragons (Harry Jepson Trophy), 12 Newsome Panthers (Yorkshire), 13 Orrell St James (North West), 14 Oulton Raiders (NCL Division One), 15 Royal Air Force (Armed Forces), 16 Royal Navy (Armed Forces), 17 South Wales Jets (Wales), 18 Stanningley (NCL Division One), 19 West Bowling (NCL Premier Division), 20 Wests Warriors (Southern Conference League).

Round Two ball numbers: 1-10 First-round tie winners, 11 Hull Dockers (NCL Division One), 12 Hunslet ARLFC (NCL Premier Division), 13 Leigh Miners Rangers (NCL Division One), 14 Lock Lane (NCL Premier Division), 15 Rochdale Mayfield (NCL Premier Division), 16 Siddal (NCL Premier Division), 17 Thatto Heath Crusaders (NCL Premier Division), 18 Wath Brow Hornets (NCL Premier Division), 19 West Hull (NCL Premier Division), 20 York Acorn (NCL Premier Division).

