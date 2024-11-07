Comparing every Super League club’s season ticket prices for 2025

SUPER LEAGUE fans will be gearing up for the new season full of hope and anticipation as they do each year.

Of course, watching their favourite team doesn’t come free, with season tickets already on sale as the 12 top flight clubs look to raise money in the off-season without any fixtures.

To ensure transparency, each Super League club’s season ticket prices will be assessed as though we are a new member, rather than someone renewing a current membership.

But, just how much does each Super League club charge?

Castleford Tigers

An adult standing membership costs £260, whereas a young person’s standing membership (17-21) is £150, a concession (over 60) is £167 and junior is £80.

Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons’ season tickets for an adult range from £126 to £366.

Huddersfield Giants

Over 30s season tickets are just £190 whilst under 30s are just £99 – something which Huddersfield Giants boast are the best value in Super League.

Hull FC

For a new member, an adult season ticket ranges from £175 to £345 depending on the stand and seat. A junior (5-16) costs £50-£95, a senior (60+) and 19-21s costs £150-£240 and a student and youth (17-18) costs £115-£165.

Hull KR

Adult (22-65) membership prices range from £275 to £325, concession (19-21 and 65+) £199 to £215, junior (under 18) £75 to £99 and under 3 £10.

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos have two options of either silver or gold memberships, with the latter costing £35 extra and bringing in a number of benefits.

An adult silver membership ranges from £200 to £365 depending on which stand you decide to choose, whilst concessions range from £175 to £300 and juniors (5-16) from £65 to £165.

An adult gold membership ranges from £255 to £400, a concession from £210 to £335 and a junior (5-16) from £100 to £200.

Leigh Leopards

Leigh Leopards’ memberships are categorised into red card, white card, gold card, platinum card and black card.

For a red card – the most basic of the four – an adult membership is £60, concession £54, 18-21s £36, 12-17s £24, 5-11s £15 and under 5s free.

For a white card, an adult membership is £324, concession £264, 18-21s £156, 12-17s £96, 5-11s £66 and under 5s free.

For a gold card, an adult membership is £360, concession £300, 18-21s £198, 12-17s £132, 5-11s £96 and under 5s £36.

For a platinum card, an adult membership is £660, concession £588, 18-21s £486, 12-17s £396, 5-11s £324 and under 5s £132.

For a black card, an adult membership is £1,260, concession £1,140, 18-21s £1,080, 12-17s £1,020, 5-11s £600 and under 5s £540.

Salford Red Devils

Adult season tickets start at £242 and range to £308, senior 65+ ranges from £200 to £250, under 12 is £25 and under 18 ranges from £85 to £100.

St Helens

St Helens’ membership comes in three packages: bronze, silver and gold. The price of an adult bronze membership ranges from £305 to £345, a concession and young adult (19-21) from £215 to £250, youth (17-18) £155 to £230, junior (13-16) from £75 to £155 and under 12s £75. Under 5s are free.

Silver adult memberships are £390, concessions and a young adult (19-21) £295, youth (17-18) are £230, junior (13-16) £155 and under 12s £110. Under 5s are free.

Gold adult memberships are £435 concessions and young adults (19-21) £336, youth (17-18) are £270, junior (13-16) £193, under 12s £132 and under 5s £75.

Wakefield Trinity

Back in Super League and Wakefield Trinity have outlined their season ticket renewal prices for the 2025 season. Adults range from £150 to £270, concessions (17-21 and over 65) range from £100 to £200 and junior (16 and under) are £20 to £60.

Warrington Wolves

Adult membership prices range from £260 to £370, concessions (65+) and young adults (19-23) from £175 to £255, teen (17-18) from £110 to £170, junior (12-16) from £55 to £95, wolfpack (6-11) £30 to £95, wolfcub (2-5) £18 to £25 and baby (under 2) £13 to £20.

Wigan Warriors

Regular price for an adult 2025 membership range from £300 to £350, seniors (60+) and young adults (22-24) £230 to £280, youth (18-21) £200 to £240, junior (8-17) £65. Under 8s go free.

