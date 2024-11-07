New St Helens signing compares himself to Wigan Warriors pair Bevan French and Jai Field ahead of new Super League season

NEW St Helens signing Tristan Sailor has compared himself to Wigan Warriors pair Bevan French and Jai Field as well as Warrington Wolves fullback Matt Dufty after making the move to Super League for 2025 and beyond.

Sailor will likely fill the number one shirt at Saints, with Jack Welsby moving into the halves.

And now the former Brisbane Broncos speedster believes he can bring similar to Super League as French, Field and Dufty.

“I saw what Jai (Field), Bevan (French) and Dufts (Matt Dufty) are doing and there are lots of similarities between how I play and the way they play,” Sailor told Saints TV.

“That was another big factor (in the move). I very much hope to bring something similar to what they have brought to Super League.”

Sailor also revealed that he had asked new Saints assistant Lee Briers about Super League before the latter made the move to the Merseyside club.

“I definitely got Lee’s opinion on moving here and how my skills would translate and he spoke nothing but highly about here and the Super League in general.

“So Lee was a big factor. And then when it did come that he was coming here, I was super excited because we got such a special relationship.

“Lee and I clicked from pre-season when we got to the Broncos at the same time. During my whole career, he is up there with making one of the biggest impacts on me.

“We think very similarly and throw ideas off each other which helps us both approve. We are both very much attack-minded players. He has been a major for me in the past few years at the Broncos.

“He was a big factor in me coming here because we get along so well.

“I’m definitely excited by Super League. I am usually someone that is entertaining because I am a risky player.

“I feel like this will be really good opportunity for me.”

