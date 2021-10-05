Complaint of sexist abuse at Featherstone v Halifax clash

THE RFL have been in touch with the female Halifax supporter who says she was subjected to sexist abuse during Saturday’s Championship play-off semi-final at Featherstone.

The governing body are awaiting the report of the ground safety officer before deciding on the next course of action.

Meanwhile, the RFL say they haven’t been made aware of footage circulating on social media showing a number of spectators on the pitch and apparently taunting visiting fans following Rovers’ 42-10 win at the Millennium Stadium.

The victory set up a Million Pound Game meeting between Featherstone and Toulouse in France on Sunday.