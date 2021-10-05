Castleford confirm George Lawler signing

CASTLEFORD have confirmed the signing of Hull KR forward George Lawler on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old was Rovers’ longest-serving player, having made his debut in 2015, and helped them to this year’s Super League play-offs, although he didn’t feature in either of the ties against Warrington or Catalans Dragons.

He’s the Tigers’ sixth new face following the recruitment of Leeds centre or secondrow Alex Sutcliffe, Hull winger Bureta Faraimo, Warrington centre Jake Mamo, Wakefield loose-forward Joe Westerman and Huddersfield secondrow Kenny Edwards, who has agreed a season-long loan.

Lawler, who is comfortable playing any position in the pack, is eager to get started at Castleford, where Lee Radford is replacing Daryl Powell as coach.

“I’ve loved my time at Hull KR, but I’m looking forward to linking up with Radders, and the signings that we’ve made are exciting,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to a couple of boys who’ve worked under him, and there have been nothing but positive comments. The style of play he likes suits me too.”

Lawler is also looking forward to playing at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

“It’s pretty hostile. To have the fans on your side will be special, I’m sure, and I can’t wait to get out there,” he added.

“The style that Kenny Edwards and Alex Sutcliffe play, I think it’s going to be nice to join up with them, as well as the rest of the boys, and see how they all play and then add my bit to the team as well.

“I think I bring a lot of workrate. I do the little things that nobody really sees to help the team out and lay the platform for the backs and halves.”

Radford said: “You look at the honesty and hard work you get from the players here at Castleford, players like Nathan Massey, and George is exactly the same.

“Hopefully now you can see the theme of what we want the team to look like with these type of players.”

