‘Complicated situation’: Catalans Dragons boss on Siua Taukeiaho injury after return to club

CATALANS DRAGONS have completed their Christmas shopping early after the surprise return of prop Siua Taukeiaho filled the remaining quota spot in Perpignan.

A foot injury that blighted the 31-year-old former Sydney Roosters star’s 2023 season has scuppered his bid to return down under and he has returned to France to re-join the Dragons.

Taukeiaho had been granted a release midway through a two-year contract with Catalans after an injury-hit first season in Super League. But he failed a medical test at Canterbury Bulldogs in his attempt to return to the NRL.

Coach Steve McNamara admitted that the player’s return had been unexpected, adding: “We said our goodbyes at the end of the season, but it didn’t materialise and he’s still under contract with us, so he came back.

“So our quota is full now with Siua back. That’s fine and I’m happy with the squad we’ve got. We’ll always be looking to strengthen and adjust wherever we can, but we’re looking good.”

Taukeiaho played just seven games for Catalans last season, dogged by a series of injuries, but the foot problem has been the most serious and although he was declared fit for the play-offs and Grand Final, the problem has resurfaced.

McNamara added: “We are medically assessing him and seeing where he’s at and we will get him back and ready to play for the Dragons as soon as possible.

“It’s a complicated situation with his foot and he managed to get back and fit to play at the end of the season and he probably wasn’t at one hundred per cent, but he was pretty close.

“He had a few more issues with it afterwards and there is a difference of opinion in terms of treatment, but our medical staff and specialists in France are all across it and we will decide what is the best course of action for him next.

“There is more than one way to deal with an injury like this and that is where the difference of opinion lies, but we’re doing what we feel is best for Siua and the Dragons at this stage.”

Catalans began pre-season training last week, with new signings Tevita Satae, Théo Fages, Bayley Sironen, Tariq Sims and Jayden Nikorima introduced to the playing group.

They will have two more weeks of training before breaking for Christmas and returning on January 2. The club is planning for a pre-season fixture, likely to be against a French Select side, on January 27.

