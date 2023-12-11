Wigan Warriors and Athletic coaches come together in sign of improved relationship

ACADEMY coaching counterparts came together in the latest example of the improved relationship between Wigan and the town’s football club.

The Warriors and Wigan Athletic, who share the DW Stadium, are now both under the ownership of local businessman Mike Danson.

The Wigan-born multi-millionaire took control of the Latics in June following financial issues at the League One club.

And after purchasing Ian Lenagan’s 51 percent shareholding, data guru Danson took 100 percent ownership of the Warriors earlier this month.

In October, Matt Peet’s side marked the end of Lenagan’s 16-year tenure by winning Super League for the first time since 2018.

That set up a World Club Challenge clash with Penrith Panthers, which will take place at the DW on Saturday, February 24.

The month before, the stadium will host the Latics’ plum FA Cup third-round clash with Premier League giants Manchester United.

The Warriors and Latics’ ‘continuing professional development’ session took place at the latter’s Stadium Way Academy.

Coaches from all levels of the two development systems discussed and shared best practices and knowledge.

Head of youth performance Shane Eccles presented on behalf of the Warriors and head of coaching Matt Williams for the Latics.

“We are blessed in Wigan to have two clubs who have high aspirations for player development,” explained Eccles.

“The aim now is to develop this link further to continue to improve our practice across all areas of our youth department.

“This is hopefully the start of more collaboration between the clubs, and we can build a strong working relationship.”

Latics development manager Jake Campbell added: “There are lessons to be learned across sports.

“While this event focused primarily on coaching, I hope that other departments can begin to develop similar events and relationships.”

