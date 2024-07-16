“Condescending little prick” – League One rugby league owners involved in social media spat

SOCIAL media can sometimes be a minefield, especially in sport when two peoples’ views collide.

In rugby league, people are naturally passionate about their own teams and clubs with X often bearing the brunt of disagreements.

Over the weekend, League One chairmen Ryan O’Neill (Keighley Cougars) and Andy Mazey (Rochdale Hornets) went head-to-head following comments that circulated by O’Neill in response to a comment that claimed that Reform Party leader Nigel Farage was good for the community.

Farage’s initial statement on X read: “I couldn’t give a damn if you’re black or white, gay or straight. I really don’t care.

“You should be judged by your character, by your ability and by your contribution to society.

“We need to stop putting people into categories.”

One man replied: “Couldn’t agree more! As a gay man, I don’t need a rainbow flag to be plastered from pillow to post to make me feel accepted? If anything I believe how far it’s going now actually has the opposite affect and it’s very dangerous territory to start marginalising the majority.”

O’Neill, who has been subjected to vile homophobic abuse in the past, responded: “It’s called fighting for minorities. Having visibility for acceptance.

“Just because we gay men feel more accepted (because brave people stood up loud and proud and fought for us), doesn’t mean there aren’t people represented by the Progress flag begging for acceptance.”

Mazey then replied to O’Neill’s comment, stating: “Ryan you are completely OTT mate and it’s none stop attention seeking and political posturing. Seriously I like you and respect everyone’s views, but it’s getting very cringe now reading your constant political bile.”

O’Neill retorted: “Andy, you can happily not read my posts, or unfollow me. I won’t be offended.

I have been involved in politics since I was 16 years old. I was parliamentary researcher to William Hague as Tory leader for 3 years. I stood for council when I was 19. I have fought for LGBTQ + rights for 20+ years. So I won’t apologise for giving my political comments on X.

X is a platform for opinion. I’m proud to share mine. Don’t like it, jog on.”

Mazey hit back: “You mean you’re happy to ram your views and opinions down people’s necks at every given opportunity and platforms like this give keyboard crusaders that stage I guess. You have just opened a door I will gladly walk through 👋”

O’Neill: “I don’t think you understand that X is not Facebook or Insta Andy.

“Facebook, insta etc is for niceties, X is for opinion.”

Mazey: I was on it five years before you and have have three times more followers than you do you condescending little prick. Don’t give it big one online with me.”

O’Neill: Calm your boots Andy. I was just replying to your unilateral decision to jump on and opine on my X posts.”

Both men then unfollowed each other, which O’Neill claimed was “for the best”.

