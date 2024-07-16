Jon Wilkin believes that rival Super League coach remains Leeds Rhinos’ “man” for 2025 and beyond

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin still believes that Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley is the “man” for Leeds Rhinos for 2025 and beyond, despite the appointment of Brad Arthur until the end of the season.

Former Parramatta Eels boss Arthur has joined the Headingley outfit until the end of the 2024 Super League season, but what lies beyond that remains to be seen.

For Wilkin, the lack of time for Arthur to work with hints at the likelihood that he will return to Australia when the season is up.

“What can be achieved in such a short space of time? You can question the standards and the physicality, but they are cultural things that take time to develop,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports.

“He can’t change the team so I don’t believe he is the long-term answer. I believe he will have one eye on the new franchise in the NRL with Perth.

“So does Ian Blease want someone who has their eye on the NRL? I still think Paul Rowley is their man.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast