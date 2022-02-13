Jake Connor’s surprise – and eventful – return for Hull FC

Jake Connor returned to action on Sunday against Wakefield Trinity after suffering a broken hand in pre-season.

But he may now have time on his hands to allow the fracture to heal, after he was shown a red card for a swinging arm on Wakefield halfback Lee Gaskell.

Connor helped his team to a 16-12 victory, but he was the third player to be shown a yellow card in the first round of Super League fixture.

Dylan Napa of the Catalan Dragons received one on Thursday night for a shoulder charge to the head of St Helens centre Mark Percival, while Leeds backrower James Bentley was also in hot water for his high tackle on Warrington star Gareth Widdop.

All three players will have their cases considered by the RFL Disciplinary Panel this week, but if found guilty all are likely to have a spell out of the game.

