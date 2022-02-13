Wigan Warriors’ Thomas Leuluai proud to be Super League’s oldest player

Wigan captain Thomas Leuluai is officially the oldest player in the Betfred Super League this season at the age of 36.

Leuluai, who made his Super League debut with London Broncos in 2005, will turn 37 in June, a few months ahead of St Helen captain James Roby.

On Friday night he captained Wigan to a convincing 24-10 victory over Hull Kingston Rover.

But he has no wish to hide his age and instead he is proud to have enjoyed such a lengthy career.

“I’m happy to take on that badge and I’m proud of it,” he said.

“I’m still being able to compete and I enjoy doing so.”

Leuluai admits, however, that new Wigan coach Matty Peet may rotate the squad at times this year to give his captain some rest periods.

“It’s the right thing for the club and me. There’ll be at times when my experience is needed and times when I need a break and young kid is given a crack,” he said.

And Leuluai hasn’t decided that this will be his last season.

“I know I am coming to the end but I haven’t made a call yet,” he confirmed.

“It all depends how the body holds up. As a player of my age, you learn a few things, and you are just sharing that experience. But whether I’m in the squad or not I’ll be doing everything I can to help the team perform.”

