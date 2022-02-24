Connor returns as Squads announced for Saturday’s games

The four clubs that will feature in Super League this Saturday have named their 21-man squads, with the main news being that Jake Connor will return from suspension from Hull FC alongside centre Carlos Tuimavave, who has recovered from a hamstring problem, and Josh Bowden, who had been suffering from a quad muscle injury.

The main absentee for Hull will be their captain Luke Gale, who has been suspended for five matches for his action in raising his studs to St Helens’ star Jonny Lomax in last Saturday’s match between the two teams. Hull are also still without Andre Savelio, who will serve the second of his two-game suspension, and Kane Evans, whose suspension carries over from the NRL. Manu Ma’u (hamstring) and Joe Cator (Achilles tendon) are other absentees

Salford, joint top of the table with two wins from two matches, have named an unchanged 21-man squad after their victory on Sunday against Toulouse Olympique. They are still without Kallum Watkins (knee) and Harvey Livett (wrist).

For their home game at the Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse Olympique bring new signing Olly Ashall-Bott, who joins them from Huddersfield Giants, straight into their 21-man squad, with squad number 27.

Toulouse will be without the suspended Joseph Paulo and the injured James Cunningham, while coach Sylvain Houles has brought Gadwin Springer into his 21-man squad.

Warrington coach Daryl Powell welcomes Daryl Clark and Mike Cooper back into his squad, while Ben Currie drops out with a minor injury, as does Connor Wrench, who has a back strain. Rob Butler is also added to the squad, while Olly Holmes is still suspended.

Hull FC v Salford Red Devils, MKM Stadium, Saturday 3.00pm

Hull: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Adam Swift, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Josh Reynolds, 8 Ligi Sao, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 17 Brad Fash, 19 Ben McNamara, 20 Jack Brown, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 22 Josh Bowden, 23 Connor Wynne, 24 Cameron Scott, 25 Miteli Vulikijapani, 28 Aiden Burrell, 29 Jamie Shaul

Salford: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Greg Burke, 11 Shane Wright, 12 James Greenwood, 13 Elijah Taylor, 14 Danny Addy, 15 King Vuniyayawa, 16 Ryan Lannon, 18 Chris Atkin, 22 Rhys Williams, 23 Dan Sarginson, 26 Sam Luckley, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard

Toulouse Olympique v Warrington Wolves

Stade Ernest Wallon, Saturday 5.00pm GMT

Toulouse: 3 Junior Vaivai, 5 Paul Marcon, 7 Lucas Albert, 8 Romain Navarrete, 9 Lloyd White, 11 Andrew Dixon, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Eloi Pelissier, 15 Maxime Puech, 16 Joe Bretherton, 18 Mitch Garbutt, 20 Ilias Bergal, 21 Chris Hankinson, 22 Gadwin Springer, 23 Justin Sangare, 24 Guy Armitage, 25 Matty Russell, 26 Hugo Pezet, 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 31 Tony Gigot, – Maxime Stefani.

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 2 Josh Charnley, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Toby King, 5 Matty Ashton, 6 Gareth Widdop, 7 George Williams, 8 Joe Philbin, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 13 Jack Hughes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matt Davis, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 22 Josh Thewlis, 24 Ellis Longstaff, 25 Ellis Robson, 26 Rob Butler, 27 Riley Dean