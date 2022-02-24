Death of ex-Wigan star Va’aiga Tuigamala

WIGAN are mourning former favourite Va’aiga Tuigamala, who has died aged 52.

Known as ‘Inga the winger’ but also a highly effective centre, he represented Samoa in the 1995 World Cup.

Tuigamala won a World Club Challenge, three league titles, a Premiership title, two Challenge Cups and two Regal Trophies with Wigan between January 1994, when he was signed as an New Zealand union international from Auckland, and February 1997, when he returned to the 15-a-side code in a £1 million transfer to Newcastle.

After helping Wasps win the Premiership title in 1996/97, he repeated the feat with the Falcons in 1997/98.

And having won 19 caps for the All Blacks, including at the 1991 World Cup, represented the Samoa national union team 23 times, featuring in the 199 World Cup.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: “He was one of the most exciting rugby players to play either code.

“His presence on the rugby field was huge. As a teenager, he gave me the most precious thing that anyone could, time.

“We would spend hours on the field doing one-on-ones together. It is a very sad day for the club. Rest in peace, my friend.”