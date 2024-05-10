Cook Islands international Reubenn Rennie turned down rival clubs for Toulouse Olympique as star aiming for Super League

COOK ISLANDS international Reubenn Rennie has revealed he turned down approaches from rivals clubs to sign for Toulouse Olympique ahead of the 2023 Championship season – as he aims for Super League glory with the second-tier side.

Rennie, who has earned seven caps for the Kukis during his career, joined Toulouse from Cronulla Sharks’ feeder team, Newtown Jets for 2023.

The 28-year-old made 13 appearances for Olympique before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury – and he is now back in the side and raring to go.

However, Rennie is determined to pay Toulouse back after the club brought him to the northern hemisphere – despite offers elsewhere in Super League and the Championship.

“Obviously when you play a sport you want to be at the highest level. It would be good to be in Super League and it would be even better to be in Super League with Toulouse who were the first club that gave me the opportunity to come over here,” Rennie told League Express.

“I have had a few words with other Super League and Championship clubs in the past, but Toulouse were the best choice for me and my family.

“I think our club is set up really well and we will go good this year. We are doing everything collectively and individually to set a Super League standard and if we do get the opportunity to go up in the near future, we will take real advantage of that.”

Rennie was also keen to stress that Toulouse are building solid foundations for the near and long-term future.

“We want to be in Super League but for this year we have got more or less the same squad with a few new boys coming in. The Lebanese prop James Roumanos and my Cook Islands teammate Paul Ulberg have added a lot.

“We are building on what we did last year, I know we fell short but we want to go one better and set the club up for success in the future.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast