Loaned Hull KR halfback Jordan Abdull attracting interest with one Super League club having “priority”

LOANED Hull KR halfback Jordan Abdull is a wanted man.

That’s according to French publication, L’Independant, which has claimed that the current Catalans Dragons loanee is attracting interest from a number of Super League clubs.

However, the same masthead has also claimed that the Dragons are in pole position to sign Abdull on a permanent basis at the end of the 2024 Super League season, despite the 28-year-old still under contract with Rovers until the end of the 2026.

Since joining Rovers ahead of the 2020 season, Abdull has gone on to make over 50 appearances for the East Yorkshire club, earning rave reviews for his intelligent kicking game.

However, at the start of 2024, he was told he would be third choice halfback behind Mikey Lewis and new recruit Tyrone May, with the pair excelling for the Robins so far this season.

That left Abdull waiting in the wings for a chance, with Catalans and Steve McNamara providing the playmaker with just the chance.

He has since excelled with the French club, becoming a key figure in McNamara’s side’s ascent to the top of the Super League table.

