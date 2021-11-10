Cornwall make local commitment as trials revealed to recruit squad

Cornwall RLFC have promised to offer at least ten contracts to players from the county as they announced plans to hold trials to find talent to join their League 1 squad.

Last week, Cornwall received approval from the RFL to take part in the competition from next season.

On launching, they outlined a ‘Cornwall First’ motto and promised to field “as many Cornish players as possible” in their team.

The lack of Rugby League roots in the area have led to doubts about how feasible it would be to find local talent capable of playing in the semi-professional division.

However, Cornwall have now committed to including a number of players from the county in their squad.

A statement on their website said: “The club is committed to offering at least 10 paid contracts to Cornish or Cornwall-based athletes for the 2022 season.”

Cornwall also stated that there would be trials taking place in December at their Memorial Ground home in Penryn, only for Cornish and south-west-based athletes.

They added: “Athletes from all sports are encouraged to send in their sporting CV’s along with access to highlights or game footage from their sport to the club.”