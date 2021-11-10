Sheffield Eagles unite ex-Huddersfield youngster with brother

Sheffield Eagles have united back-row or centre James Johnson with his brother Liam by signing him on a one-year contract.

James Johnson, 20, came through the Huddersfield Giants academy and returns to Rugby League after time away from the game.

He will play for the Eagles next season alongside older brother Liam, who himself signed for the club only a few days ago after an impressive campaign in League 1 with Doncaster.

“It’s a great opportunity to get stuck in this year,” said the younger Johnson. “I’m thankful for Tubbs (director of rugby Mark Aston) and the whole staff.

“I’m looking to get back into the game, show what I can do and hopefully I can start getting people’s attention.

“It is good as it’s always been like a dream of mine, as a kid, to play with my brother.”

Aston added: “I think he has potential to be a very good player and we hope he can begin to reach that in the next 12 months.”

They will not be the only siblings lining up for Sheffield next season, with Izaac and Joel Farrell both signed on for 2022.

Remarkably, last season the Eagles had three sets of brothers in the Farrells, Bobby and Harry Tyson-Wilson (the latter has signed an extension to stay another year), and Greg and Paddy Burns.