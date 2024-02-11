Cornwall release statement on alleged abuse of players, medical staff and ball crew from York Acorn supporters

CORNWALL RLFC have released a statement on the alleged abuse of their players, medical staff and ball crew from a small minority of York Acorn fans.

The two sides went head to head in the Challenge Cup Third Round yesterday, with the amateur Acorn running out 18-10 winners over League One Cornwall.

However, that incredible victory has been overshadowed by what Cornwall have described as “unsavoury incidents”.

A statement from the Choughs reads: “Cornwall RLFC have been made aware of comments directed at members of our playing squad, medical staff and our ball crew, from a small section of away supporters at today’s Betfred Challenge Cup tie.

“The club does not condone this abhorrent behaviour as acceptable within the sport of rugby league, and it is not within the values of the newly launched Respect: Let’s make our game better together, campaign.

“Cornwall RLFC will now follow the correct Rugby Football League procedures in reporting these unsavoury incidents, that spoilt today’s match, our first fixture of 2024.

“The club will make no further comment on this matter.”

Of course, in a week where the RFL launched its Respect campaign in a bid to tackle touchline abuse and incidents, it is disappointing to say the least that such allegations have come to the fore.

