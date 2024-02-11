Super League 2024: London Broncos preview, players to watch and predicted finish

Rugby League World says

Fairytales can come true, just ask London Broncos.

A fifth-place finish in the Championship looked a positive outcome in Mike Eccles’ first full season as head coach. Even after a 42-0 win at Sheffield Eagles in the first round of the play-offs, they faced the prospect of having to beat both Featherstone, and most likely Toulouse, if they were to have any hopes of returning to Super League.

But they did just that in remarkable style. However, the celebrations didn’t last long as IMG’s indicative gradings were released and showed that their score is highly unlikely to see them remain in the competition past this year – no matter what they do on the field.

But the fact that the pressure is off and so little is expected from the side could actually work in their favour. They’ll be able to go into games and simply enjoy the experience and that freedom could see them unafraid to try new things and perhaps even spring a few surprises. Only time will tell.

Three to watch

Jarred Bassett has made a remarkable rise in the past three seasons, going from the Southern Conference League, with Wests Warriors, to Super League. The strong-running Aussie centre has enjoyed a year in every division on the way up, excelling in League One with London Skolars and then the Broncos in the Championship.

Rhys Kennedy was released by Hull KR after only one season at the club, despite many impressive displays and helping the club to the Challenge Cup final. He arrives in London with a personal point to prove, while the Broncos will need him to make his presence felt in a front row lacking top-flight experience.

Jack Campagnolo has never played top-grade club rugby, but he established himself as one of the best Australian players outside the NRL while with Wynnum Manly Seagulls and Souths Logan Magpies. Coach Mike Eccles describes the halfback, who has played six times for Italy including at the World Cup in 2022, as his “general”, and he’ll need to be a good one.

Did you know?

London won promotion to the top flight – and set a club-record attendance of 15,013 for a Challenge Cup clash with Wakefield – in their first-ever season of 1980-81, when they were known as Fulham. They were the first new side since Blackpool Borough back in 1954.

Squad

1 Alex Walker, 2 Lee Kershaw, 3 Jarred Bassett, 4 Hakim Miloudi, 5 Iliess Macani, 7 James Meadows, 8 Rob Butler, 9 Sam Davis, 10 Lewis Bienek, 11 Will Lovell, 12 Ethan Natoli, 13 Dean Parata, 14 Bill Leyland, 15 Marcus Stock, 16 Jordan Williams, 17 Sadiq Adebiyi, 18 Emmanuel Waine, 19 Rhys Kennedy, 20 Oli Leyland, 21 Robbie Storey, 22 Gideon Boafo, 23 Josh Rourke, 24 Matt Davis, 25 Harry Stevens, 26 Jensen Monk, 27 Dan Hoyes, 28 Jack Hughes, – Jack Campagnolo.

Potential milestones

Will Lovell needs 4 appearances for 150 for the club…

Iliess Macani needs 1 try for 100 in his career…

Marcus Stock needs 6 appearances for 150 in his career…

Alex Walker needs 10 appearances for 200 in his career

RLW predicts: 12th

