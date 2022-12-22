COULD former Hull FC and Hull KR star Albert Kelly return to Super League?

It’s a big question, but one which, at present, doesn’t look out of the question.

Following his release from the Brisbane Broncos, halfback Kelly is currently without a club – that in itself probably wouldn’t be an issue if it wasn’t for the ongoing war between the National Rugby League (NRL) and the Rugby League Players’ Association (RLPA).

At present, those two bodies are in ongoing conversations regarding the minimum wage and salary cap, leaving free agents in the lurch in terms of securing their futures.

That means that NRL clubs are currently unwilling to risk a potential deal just yet in case the contract agreement falls outside the salary cap.

For Kelly, that is potentially fatal to any hope of earning another NRL deal.

Aged just 31, that leaves the door open for a potential return to Super League – and perhaps even the Championship if some of the second tier’s spending power continues.

Kelly first came to UK shores back in 2015, signing for Hull KR where he made 43 appearances, scoring 23 tries in the process.

With his reputation quickly burgeoning in Super League, the halfback earned a move to neighbours Hull FC ahead of the 2017 season.

Helping to guide the Black and Whites to Challenge Cup success in 2017, Kelly forged a great career for himself at the MKM Stadium, scoring 44 tries in 74 appearances before leaving for the Brisbane Broncos ahead of the 2021 season.

Since his exit from Red Hill, however, there has been little noise coming out of where his future could lie, but it wouldn’t be the strangest move to ever happened if Kelly did indeed return to Super League or even make his way to the Championship.