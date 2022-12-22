Ex-Leeds Rhinos man Liam Sutcliffe reveals the position he wants at Hull FC

HULL FC have been active in the transfer market in an attempt to improve on the disappointment of the 2022 Super League season.

The Black and Whites finished outside the play-offs, but under new head coach Tony Smith, there seems to be a great anticipation ahead of the new season and a hope that FC can finish a lot higher in 2023.

Amongst the new recruits coming through the doors at the MKM Stadium is former Leeds Rhinos star Liam Sutcliffe, who hit some great form throughout 2022.

Now, Sutcliffe has revealed that he wants to nail down that centre position at Hull under Smith.

“When I signed at Hull, my initial hope was to play at centre,” Sutcliffe told the Hull FC website.

“Hopefully I can work hard in training to prove to Tony that I’m capable of holding down that centre spot this year.

“I know I just need to show what my own game is all about. I’m a runner of the ball and I like to get wide, so if I can get some good combinations with those around me, I’m sure we’ll be looking pretty lively on that edge.”

Among those fighting for the centre spots include Connor Wynne and Mitieli Vulikijapani with Carlos Tuimavave expected to be the right centre in 2023.

Sutcliffe, however, will be in no mood to rest on his laurels after a stellar 2022.