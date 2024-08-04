Counting Cards: Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League clubs face a nervy disciplinary wait?
Castleford Tigers 10-20 Leigh Leopards
Sylvester Namo – Castleford Tigers – yellow card – dangerous throw
Hull FC 6-46 St Helens
Brad Fash – Hull FC – yellow card – late tackle
Salford Red Devils 22-16 Leeds Rhinos
Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils – yellow card – high tackle
Rhyse Martin – Leeds Rhinos – yellow card – dangerous tackle
James Bentley – Leeds Rhinos – yellow card – high tackle
