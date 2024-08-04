Hull FC condemn the “actions of mindless thugs” following “disgraceful scenes” in the city

HULL FC have condemned the “actions of mindless thugs” following “disgraceful scenes” in the city over the weekend.

The club has stated: “Hull FC stands in solidarity with those affected by the disgraceful scenes in the city yesterday afternoon and overnight.

“We are appalled by the violent and thuggish acts aimed at both residents and local businesses, and towards members of the emergency services. Racism, violence and vandalism simply has no place in our great city and we unequivocally condemn such behaviour.

“The club is proud to call our welcoming, diverse and vibrant city our home, and we remind our supporters and followers that no matter your race or religion, you are welcome in our community – those who encourage disorder and division are not.

“These events do not represent our city, our people or our culture. Hull is built on freedom, togetherness and hard-working, salt of the earth communities. The actions of mindless thugs will never change that.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with all those affected, including those who suffered injuries, and we give heartfelt thanks to the brave officers from Humberside Police and our wider emergency services for defending our communities.

“We remain, and always will be, ‘Hull&Proud’.”

