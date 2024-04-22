Counting Cards: Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants, Salford Red Devils, Hull KR and London Broncos

WHICH Super League sides face a potential nervy disciplinary wait after round eight?
Leeds Rhinos 24-30 Huddersfield Giants
Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos) – dissent – yellow card
Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants) – high tackle- yellow card
London Broncos 4-12 Salford Red Devils
Will Lovell (London Broncos) – dangerous tackle – yellow card
King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils) – dangerous tackle – red card
Catalans Dragons 36-6 Hull KR
Matty Storton (Hull KR) – crusher tackle – yellow card
