Injury Corner: St Helens, Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves suffer concerning blows

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a round of rugby league it was!

The action began on Friday night as St Helens hosted Hull FC at the Totally Wicked Stadium. It never looked like anything other than a Saints victory as Paul Wellens’ men ran into a 24-0 lead at half-time before turning the screw in the second-half to eventually demolish the Black and Whites with a 58-0 triumph.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers travelled to Wigan Warriors on the back of a 60-6 Challenge Cup quarter-final thrashing by the same team last weekend. It was somewhat of a different story with Matt Peet’s men leading just 12-8 at half-time. However, the Tigers collapsed in the second forty minutes as Wigan ran out 36-14 winners.

The last game on Friday saw Huddersfield Giants visit Headingley to take on the Leeds Rhinos. And it was Ian Watson’s side that made it five wins in a row despite trailing 12-2 at the break and 24-12 early in the second-half. Eventually, Huddersfield took home a 30-24 win.

The final three Super League fixtures all took place on Saturday with Warrington Wolves hosting Leigh Leopards at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. The incredibly topsy-turvy nature of the game continued throughout as Sam Burgess’ men eventually took the spoils with a 16-14 win.

Meanwhile, London Broncos hosted Salford Red Devils at the Cherry Red Records Stadium and it’s fair to say it was far from a classic. Paul Rowley’s side went into the break with just a 6-4 lead – and the closeness of the fixture continued in the second-half with only one Salford try ending proceedings at 12-4.

The final game on Saturday saw Catalans Dragons take on Hull KR at the Stade Gilbert Brutus as Rovers looked to overcome the French side for the first time in a number of years. However, Steve McNamara’s men were superb from the first minute and registered a 36-6 win over their Super League rivals.

But, which Super League sides suffered concerning blows?

St Helens 58-0 Hull FC

Lewis Dodd (groin – withdrawn before the game) – St Helens

Wigan Warriors 36-14 Castleford Tigers

Adam Keighran (leg) – Wigan Warriors

Charbel Tasipale (knee) – Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos 24-30 Huddersfield Giants

David Fusitu’a (knee) – Leeds Rhinos

Harry Newman (back) – Leeds Rhinos

Warrington Wolves 16-14 Leigh Leopards

Connor Wrench (ankle) – Warrington Wolves

Catalans Dragons 36-6 Hull KR

Matt Ikuvalu (head) – Catalans Dragons

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.