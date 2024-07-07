Counting Cards: Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League stars face a nervy disciplinary wait following cards over the weekend?
Wigan Warriors 24-6 Leigh Leopards
Brad O’Neill – Wigan Warriors – high tackle – yellow card
Robbie Mulhern – Leigh Leopards – high tackle – yellow card
Salford Red Devils 22-20 Hull FC
Tom Briscoe – Hull FC – professional foul – yellow card
