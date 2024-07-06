Ex-Parramatta Eels boss Brad Arthur to take short-term deal at Leeds Rhinos

FORMER Parramatta Eels head coach Brad Arthur is set to take a short-term deal with the Leeds Rhinos, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Arthur is set to be appointed as interim boss until the end of the 2024 Super League season, with the ex-NRL boss rejecting a longer-term deal in order to head up the next NRL franchise, Perth Bears.

During Arthur’s in charge of Parramatta, the 50-year-old had earned a 52 win percentage, steering the Eels to 135 wins out of 258 and 123 losses with no draws.

