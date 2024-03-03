Counting Cards: Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons face nervy disciplinary wait

WELL, that’s another round of Super League action done and dusted and what a weekend it was!

The action began on Friday night this week with St Helens going up against Leigh Leopards at the Totally Wicked Stadium. It was a brutal battle with hardly anything to choose between the two sides for the entire 80 minutes. However, it was Paul Wellens’ men that eventually ran out 12-4 winners.

Elsewhere on Friday, Castleford Tigers travelled to Warrington Wolves without a win in 2024 as of yet. And, despite leading 4-0 in the early stages, Craig Lingard’s side trailed 20-4 at the break before eventually succumbing to a hefty 30-8 defeat to ensure the Tigers remain winless.

The last game on Friday saw World Club Challenge winners Wigan Warriors host Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium, just a week after beating the Penrith Panthers in front of a full house. Though Huddersfield gave as good as they had got, Matt Peet’s men proved there was no hangover with a 30-16 win.

Wind the clock forward to Saturday and Catalans Dragons travelled to Headingley to take on the Leeds Rhinos in what promised to be a full-blooded affair. And it was just that, with four cards being handed out by referee Chris Kendall. However, Rohan Smith’s men were well worth their 18-10 victory.

On Saturday night, Salford Red Devils hosted unbeaten Hull KR, who had won their opening two games with aplomb. However, the boot of Marc Sneyd proved the difference as Paul Rowley’s men thoroughly deserved a 17-10 win that stunned the rugby league fraternity.

The last game of Super League Round Three was held at Hull FC’s MKM Stadium as newly-promoted London Broncos came to town. And they almost created a major upset with the capital club leading with just two minutes to go before Morgan Smith cantered over for Tony Smith’s side to inflict a 28-24 defeat on the Broncos.

But, which Super League clubs will be facing a nervy disciplinary wait?

St Helens 12-4 Leigh Leopards

John Asiata (dangerous tackle) – dangerous tackle – yellow card

Wigan Warriors 30-16 Huddersfield Giants

Adam Milner (high tackle) – Huddersfield Giants – yellow card

Leeds Rhinos 18-10 Catalans Dragons

Justin Sangare (high tackle) – Leeds Rhinos – yellow card

Tariq Sims (high tackle) – Catalans Dragons- yellow card

Jordan Dezaria (high tackle) – Catalans Dragons – yellow card

Romain Navarrete (professional foul) – Catalans Dragons – yellow card

Salford Red Devils 17-10 Hull KR

Peta Hiku (dissent) – Hull KR – yellow card

Hull FC 28-24 London Broncos

Matty Russell (high tackle) – Hull FC – yellow card

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.