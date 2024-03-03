Hull FC survive major scare to inflict defeat on London Broncos

LONDON BRONCOS almost registered their first win of the 2024 Super League season with Hull FC’s Morgan Smith crossing in the 79th minute to hand the Black and Whites a 28-24 win.

The Broncos started the brighter of the two sides, halfback James Meadows kicking a superb 40/20 before he himself dotted down an excellent Jack Campagnolo reverse grubber in the 14th minute. For the first time in 2024, London held a lead with Oli Leyland missing the conversion.

But, FC weren’t behind for long as Nick Staveley powered over Leyland after taking a great short pass from Morgan Smith. Darnell McIntosh converted for a 6-4 lead.

The Black and Whites were growing in confidence and a brilliant move from right to left saw debutant Matty Russell cut inside and scamper to the line. McIntosh made it 12-4 with the boot.

Russell went from hero to villain moments later, however, as he hit Leyland high with the halfback backing up a stellar kick and break from the Broncos.

That almost led to a London try, but Jordan Williams’ effort was ruled out due to an obstruction on Ligi Sao. That mistake was punished just before the break when Lewis Martin intercepted a Leyland pass to sprint 60 metres. McIntosh couldn’t convert, but Hull led 16-4 at half-time.

The Broncos started the second forty minutes in perfect fashion, Lee Kershaw picking up a pinpoint Meadows grubber to cross expertly in the corner. Leyland converted to reduce the deficit to just six at 16-10.

Shellshocked, the Black and Whites found themselves pulled back once more on 52 minutes as Hakim Miloudi plucked out a superb Campagnolo crossfield kick out of the air to dot down under the posts. Leyland missed the relatively simple conversion with London trailing 16-14.

But back came Tony Smith’s men with Sao’s charging run laying the platform for Fa’amanu Brown to extend Hull’s lead to 22-14 with McIntosh’s conversion.

The Black and Whites, however, let Meadows’ kick-off bounce over the deadball line and the Broncos duly punished their opponents with Miloudi once more taking advantage of a brilliant stab through from Meadows on the hour. Leyland, however, missed the extras once more with the Broncos back to within four points at 22-18.

Martin should have had his second with 15 minutes to go but the Hull winger inexplicably dropped the ball and Robbie Storey punished the hosts after intercepting Sao’s pass to run 80 metres and level the scores. Leyland converted brilliantly to put London into a 24-22 lead with four minutes to go.

But, Hull managed to win with seconds remaining as Morgan Smith carved his way through a heartbroken London defence. McIntosh converted to round off the scoring at 28-24.

Hull FC

31 Jack Walker

41 Matty Russell

5 Darnell McIntosh

3 Carlos Tuimavave

26 Lewis Martin

19 Morgan Smith

7 Fa’amanu Brown

16 Jack Ashworth

9 Danny Houghton

12 Ligi Sao

11 Jayden Okunbor

24 Nick Staveley

15 Jordan Lane

Substitutes

20 Jack Brown

29 Charlie Severs

40 Jack Charles

42 Joe Bullock

Tries: Staveley (18), Russell (28), Martin (38), F Brown (55), Smith (79)

Goals: McIntosh 4/5

Sinbin: Russell (30) – high tackle

London Broncos

20 Oli Leyland

2 Lee Kershaw

21 Robbie Storey

3 Jarred Bassett

4 Hakim Miloudi

6 Jack Campagnolo

7 James Meadows

8 Rob Butler

9 Sam Davis

19 Rhys Kennedy

11 Will Lovell

29 Jacob Jones

13 Dean Parata

Substitutes

5 Iliess Macani

15 Marcus Stock

16 Jordan Williams

30 Fenton Rogers

Tries: Meadows (14), Kershaw (42), Miloudi (52, 62), Storey (73)

Goals: Leyland 2/5

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.