Counting Cards: St Helens, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards, Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League stars face a nervy disciplinary wait?

St Helens 17-16 Salford Red Devils

Morgan Knowles – St Helens – yellow card – high tackle

Joe Batchelor – St Helens – yellow card – tackle off the ball

Oliver Partington – Salford Red Devils – yellow card – running in

Joe Shorrocks – Salford Red Devils – yellow card – professional foul

Huddersfield Giants 22-23 Catalans Dragons

Julian Bousquet – Catalans Dragons – yellow card – high tackle

Hull KR 36-6 Castleford Tigers

Sauaso Sue – Hull KR – yellow card – dissent

Nixon Putt – Castleford Tigers – yellow card – dangerous throw

Leeds Rhinos 30-4 Wigan Warriors

Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors – yellow card – high tackle

Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors – red card – dangerous tackle and forearm

Leigh Leopards 42-12 Hull FC

Darnell McIntosh – Leigh Leopards – yellow card – dangerous tackle

Owen Trout – Leigh Leopards – yellow card – high tackle

Will Gardiner – Hull FC – yellow card – persistent offending

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast