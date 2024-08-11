Counting Cards: St Helens, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards, Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League stars face a nervy disciplinary wait?
St Helens 17-16 Salford Red Devils
Morgan Knowles – St Helens – yellow card – high tackle
Joe Batchelor – St Helens – yellow card – tackle off the ball
Oliver Partington – Salford Red Devils – yellow card – running in
Joe Shorrocks – Salford Red Devils – yellow card – professional foul
Huddersfield Giants 22-23 Catalans Dragons
Julian Bousquet – Catalans Dragons – yellow card – high tackle
Hull KR 36-6 Castleford Tigers
Sauaso Sue – Hull KR – yellow card – dissent
Nixon Putt – Castleford Tigers – yellow card – dangerous throw
Leeds Rhinos 30-4 Wigan Warriors
Adam Keighran – Wigan Warriors – yellow card – high tackle
Harry Smith – Wigan Warriors – red card – dangerous tackle and forearm
Leigh Leopards 42-12 Hull FC
Darnell McIntosh – Leigh Leopards – yellow card – dangerous tackle
Owen Trout – Leigh Leopards – yellow card – high tackle
Will Gardiner – Hull FC – yellow card – persistent offending
