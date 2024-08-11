Injury Corner: St Helens, Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons suffer concerning blows

WHICH Super League stars suffered concerning blows?
St Helens 17-16 Salford Red Devils
Agnatius Paasi – St Helens – head
Lewis Dodd – St Helens – arm
Huddersfield Giants 22-23 Catalans Dragons
Aidan McGowan – Huddersfield Giants – head
Adam Milner – Huddersfield Giants – head
Sam Tomkins – Catalans Dragons – hamstring
Hull KR 36-6 Castleford Tigers
Cain Robb – Castleford Tigers – shoulder
