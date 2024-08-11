Injury Corner: St Helens, Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons suffer concerning blows

WHICH Super League stars suffered concerning blows?

St Helens 17-16 Salford Red Devils

Agnatius Paasi – St Helens – head

Lewis Dodd – St Helens – arm

Huddersfield Giants 22-23 Catalans Dragons

Aidan McGowan – Huddersfield Giants – head

Adam Milner – Huddersfield Giants – head

Sam Tomkins – Catalans Dragons – hamstring

Hull KR 36-6 Castleford Tigers

Cain Robb – Castleford Tigers – shoulder

