Counting Cards Super League Round One: Hull FC trio, Hull KR, Castleford, Leeds, Wigan and Leigh stars face nervy disciplinary wait

WELL, that’s Super League Round One done and dusted and what a weekend it was.

The action kicked off – quite literally – on Thursday night when Hull FC hosted Hull KR in a ferocious derby battle. Leading 14-0 at half-time, Rovers went on to inflict a 22-0 defeat on their bitter rivals. But, it was the red cards handed to Franklin Pele and Ligi Sao – as well as sinbins to Herman Ese’ese and Matt Parcell – that became the biggest talking points as debuts for Pele and Ese’ese didn’t exactly go to plan.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and there were three fixtures on Friday night, starting with Leeds Rhinos’ home clash against Salford Red Devils. After trailing 14-8 at half-time, Rohan Smith’s men managed to rally to inflict a 22-16 defeat on Paul Rowley’s side as both sides were handed yellow cards throughout the contest.

Elsewhere, St Helens went up against newly-promoted London Broncos with the capital club facing a real baptism of fire against the reigning world champions. And, with Saints taking a 20-0 half-time scoreline into the sheds, they continued their dominance in the second forty minutes to run out 40-4 winners.

Last but not least on Friday night, Huddersfield Giants travelled to the Leigh Sports Village to take on the Leopards. With almost everyone tipping Adrian Lam’s side to overcome the West Yorkshire club, Ian Watson’s men took everyone by surprise with a 16-8 triumph.

Castleford Tigers hosted Wigan Warriors whilst Catalans Dragons took on the Warrington Wolves on Saturday evening. Craig Lingard’s men, after being reduced to 12 with a harsh Liam Watts send off, went down to the reigning champions in a 32-4 defeat as Catalans withstood a red card to Michael McIlorum to overcome Warrington, 16-10.

But, which Super League stars could face disciplinary trouble today?

Hull FC 0-22 Hull KR

Herman Ese’ese (high tackle) – yellow card – Hull FC

Franklin Pele (swinging arm) – red card – Hull FC

Ligi Sao (knee to the head) – red card – Hull FC

Matt Parcell (foul play) – yellow card – Hull KR

Leigh Leopards 8-16 Huddersfield Giants

Ricky Leutele (late tackle) – yellow card – Leigh Leopards

John Asiata (professional foul) – yellow card – Leigh Leopards

Leeds Rhinos 22-16 Salford Red Devils

Paul Momirovski (foul play) – yellow card – Leeds Rhinos

Ryan Brierley (high tackle) – yellow card – Salford Red Devils

Amir Bourouh (persistent offending) – yellow card – Salford Red Devils

Castleford Tigers 4-32 Wigan Warriors

Liam Watts (shoulder charge) – red card – Castleford Tigers

Harry Smith (dangerous tackle) – yellow card – Wigan Warriors

Catalans Dragons 16-10 Warrington Wolves

Michael McIlorum (high tackle) – red card – Catalans Dragons

Jordy Crowther – yellow card – Warrington Wolves

