Counting Cards Super League Round Two: Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils suffer nervy disciplinary wait

WELL, that’s another week of Super League done and dusted and what a week of action it was!

It all began on Thursday night as Leeds Rhinos travelled to Craven Park to take on Hull KR, who had overcome bitter rivals Hull FC last weekend. With Rohan Smith’s men going down to 12 men twice in crucial stages during the 80 minutes, Rovers were able to overcome the Rhinos in a 22-12 hard-fought battle.

Wind the clock forward to Friday and Warrington Wolves took on Hull FC at the Halliwell Jones Stadium with both sides hunting their first wins of the 2024 campaign. But, following a red card to Fa’amanu Brown, the Black and Whites ended up collapsing with Sam Burgess’ men eventually running out 36-10 winners.

Elsewhere on Friday night, London Broncos hosted Catalans Dragons in the battle of the expansion clubs at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. It was yet another tough night for Mike Eccles’ side with the French club powering over their capital opponents in a 34-0 demolition.

Move forward to Saturday and St Helens faced a Huddersfield Giants side at the John Smith’s Stadium with both sides going into this one having won in round one. However, Saints outmuscled and outperformed Ian Watson’s men to inflict a hefty 28-0 defeat on the West Yorkshire side.

On Sunday, there was just one fixture once more with Salford Red Devils hosting Castleford Tigers at the Salford Stadium. And after racing into a 12-0 lead in the opening quarter of the fixture, Paul Rowley’s men never relinquished the lead as they ran out 26-22 winners.

But, which Super League clubs face a nervy wait for the Disciplinary Match Review Panel’s findings this afternoon?

Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos

Peta Hiku (professional foul) – yellow card – Hull KR

James Donaldson (high tackle) – yellow card – Leeds Rhinos

Sam Lisone (high tackle) – yellow card – Leeds Rhinos

Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC

Sam Powell (head contact) – yellow card – Warrington Wolves

Fa’amanu Brown (head contact) – red card – Hull FC

Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens

Daryl Clark (professional foul) – yellow card – St Helens

Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers

Jack Ormondroyd (late tackle) – yellow card – Salford Red Devils

