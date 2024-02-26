Injury Corner: Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers suffer blows

HERE are the Super League clubs that suffered injury concerns over round two.

Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos

Lachlan Miller (illness) – Leeds Rhinos

Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves

Adam Holroyd (hand) – Warrington Wolves

George Williams (ankle) – Warrington Wolves

Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers

Oliver Partington – withdrawn before game – Salford Red Devils

Danny Richardson (head) – Castleford Tigers

Jason Qareqare (ankle) – Castleford Tigers

