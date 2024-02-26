Injury Corner: Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers suffer blows

HERE are the Super League clubs that suffered injury concerns over round two.
Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos
Lachlan Miller (illness) – Leeds Rhinos
Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves
Adam Holroyd (hand) – Warrington Wolves
George Williams (ankle) – Warrington Wolves
Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers
Oliver Partington – withdrawn before game – Salford Red Devils
Danny Richardson (head) – Castleford Tigers
Jason Qareqare (ankle) – Castleford Tigers
Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.
Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.
Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.
League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.