Counting Cards: Warrington Wolves, St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards, Huddersfield Giants face and London Broncos nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League sides face a nervy disciplinary wait?
Castleford Tigers 6-28 Warrington Wolves
Luke Yates – Warrington Wolves – yellow card – high tackle
St Helens 6-42 Hull KR
Waqa Blake – St Helens – yellow card – high tackle
Tommy Makinson – St Helens – red card – high tackle
Salford Red Devils 60-10 Huddersfield Giants
Andre Savelio – Huddersfield Giants – yellow card – high tackle
Olly Russell – Huddersfield Giants – yellow card – professional foul
Wigan Warriors 22-4 Hull FC
Patrick Mago – Wigan Warriors – yellow card – late tackle
London Broncos 12-32 Leigh Leopards
Rob Butler – London Broncos – yellow card – late tackle
John Asiata – Leigh Leopards – yellow card – late tackle
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.