Injury Corner: Super League side suffers FIVE casualties in bizarre injury dilemma as Hull FC, Hull KR and Warrington Wolves also inflict issues

WHICH Super League stars suffered injury blows?
Castleford Tigers 6-28 Warrington Wolves
Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves – shoulder
St Helens 6-42 Hull KR
Tyrone May – Hull KR – head
Salford Red Devils 60-10 Huddersfield Giants
Jake Connor – Huddersfield Giants – knee
Adam Milner – Huddersfield Giants – withdrawn before game
Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants – withdrawn before game
Harry Rushton – Huddersfield Giants – head
Matty English – Huddersfield Giants – head
Wigan Warriors 22-4 Hull FC
Jed Cartwright – Hull FC – head
Ed Chamberlain – Hull FC – shoulder
