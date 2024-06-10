Counting Cards: Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils face nervy disciplinary wait

OF course, the Challenge Cup Final took place over the weekend as Wigan Warriors ran out 18-8 winners over the Warrington Wolves.

There were, however, a number of early flashpoints with Wigan’s Mike Cooper facing ten minutes in the sinbin for a high tackle before Warrington’s Matt Dufty too found himself given a yellow card for the same offence.

Elsewhere, Salford Red Devils’ reserves easily beat their Castleford Tigers counterparts, but King Vuniyayawa – who normally plays in the first-team under Paul Rowley – was given a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

Those three now face a nervy disciplinary wait as the Disciplinary Match Review Panel meets later today.

