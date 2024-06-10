Where the 2024 Challenge Cup Final attendance ranks since the creation of Super League

64,485 people made their way into Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon to watch St Helens Women beat Leeds Rhinos Women before Wigan Warriors overcame Warrington Wolves and then Wakefield Trinity thrashed Sheffield Eagles.
But, where does that number rank in terms of attendances since the creation of Super League back in 1996?
29. N/A – 2020 – Leeds Rhinos 17-16 Salford Red Devils
28. 40,000 – 2021 – Castleford Tigers 12-26 St Helens
27. 50,672 – 2018 – Catalans Dragons 20-14 Warrington Wolves
26. 51,628 – 2021 – Huddersfield Giants 14-16 Wigan Warriors
25. 58,213 – 2023 – Hull KR 16-17 Leigh Leopards
24. 60,669 – 1998 – Sheffield Eagles 17-8 Wigan Warriors
23. 62,140 – 2002 – Wigan Warriors 21-12 St Helens
22. 62,717 – 2019 – Warrington Wolves 18-4 St Helens
21. 64,845 – 2024 – Warrington Wolves 8-18 Wigan Warriors
20. 65,187 – 2006 – St Helens 42-12 Huddersfield Giants
19. 67,247 – 2000 – Bradford Bulls 24-18 Leeds Rhinos
18. 68,250 – 2001 – Bradford Bulls 6-13 St Helens
17. 68,525 – 2017 – Hull FC 18-14 Wigan Warriors
16. 71,212 – 2003 – Bradford Bulls 22-20 Leeds Rhinos
15. 73,242 – 1999 – Leeds Rhinos 52-16 London Broncos
14. 73,734 – 2004 – St Helens 32-16 Wigan Warriors
13. 74,213 – 2005 – Hull FC 25-24 Leeds Rhinos
12. 76,235 – 2016 – Hull FC 12-10 Warrington Wolves
11. 76,560 – 2009 – Warrington Wolves 25-16 Huddersfield Giants
10. 77,914 – 2014 – Leeds Rhinos 23-10 Castleford Tigers
9. 78,022 – 1997 – St Helens 32-22 Bradford Bulls
8. 78,137 – 2017 – Hull FC 0-16 Wigan Warriors
7. 78,482 – 2011 – Wigan Warriors 28-18 Leeds Rhinos
6. 78,550 – 1996 – St Helens 40-32 Bradford Bulls
5. 79,180 – 2012 – Warrington Wolves 35-18 Leeds Rhinos
4. 80,840 – 2015 – Leeds Rhinos 50 Hull KR
3. 82,821 – 2008 – St Helens 28-16 Hull FC
2. 84,241 – 2007 – St Helens 30-8 Catalans Dragons
1. 85,217 – 2010 – Warrington Wolves 30-6 Leeds Rhinos
