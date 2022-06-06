Courtney Winfield-Hill named in 20-woman England squad ahead of internationals

Courtney Winfield-Hill and Caroline Collie are among five potential debutants for England in their upcoming internationals after being named in a 20-player squad.

England play Wales at Cross Keys RFC in Newport this Sunday, before facing France at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium the following Saturday in a double header with England’s men.

Leeds Rhinos’ Winfield-Hill, the Australian-born former cricketer and 2019 Woman of Steel, could debut now that she qualifies for England through the residency rule.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Collie, who plays for Bedford Tigers, becomes the first player from the Women’s Super League South to be selected.

There could also be first international appearances for York City Knights’ Olivia Wood, Zoe Harris of St Helens and Huddersfield Giants’ Bethan Oates.

England head coach Craig Richards said: “It is brilliant to be able to introduce so many new and talented faces to the side ahead of this weekend’s trip to Wales.

“All of the potential debutants have impressed me in the early stages of the season and have earned the opportunity to show us what they can do on the international stage.

“There is a real competition for places amongst the squad now and players need to be performing consistently to wear the England shirt.

“The upcoming mid-season internationals against Wales and France will allow us to see where we are at as a squad and are pivotal in our continued preparations to the Rugby League World Cup later this year.”

England Women squad: Dannielle Anderson (Leeds Rhinos), Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos), Leah Burke (St Helens), Caroline Collie (Bedford Tigers), Jodie Cunningham (St Helens), Hollie Dodd (York City Knights), Grace Field (York City Knights), Fran Goldthorp (Leeds Rhinos), Amy Hardcastle (St Helens), Zoe Harris (St Helens), Shona Hoyle (St Helens), Bethan Oates (Huddersfield Giants), Georgia Roche (Leeds Rhinos), Emily Rudge (captain) (St Helens), Tara Stanley (York City Knights), Paige Travis (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Georgia Wilson (Wigan Warriors), Courtney Winfield-Hill (Leeds Rhinos), Olivia Wood (York City Knights)