Widnes Vikings appoint John Kear as new head coach

Championship side Widnes Vikings have appointed veteran boss John Kear as their new head coach.

Kear is a Challenge Cup winner with Sheffield Eagles and Hull FC and has also coached Paris St Germain, Wakefield Trinity, Batley Bulldogs and most recently Bradford Bulls.

He is also currently Wales coach, and has previously led England on the international stage too.

Kear will not take charge of Widnes, who are currently ninth in the Championship and enduring a terrible run of form, until the beginning of July, but has signed a contract until at least the end of 2023.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said Kear, who left his post at fellow second-tier side Bradford at the end of April.

“When I left Bradford I didn’t envisage returning to the game as quickly as I have but when this opportunity presented itself, and it is a great opportunity within a great club, it was just too good not to take up.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge, hopefully finishing the season well and building for 2023.”