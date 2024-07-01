Cousin of Wests Tigers and former Wigan Warriors star John Bateman, Jacob Bateman, pens two-year deal with Bradford Bulls

BRADFORD BULLS have announced that Academy graduate Jacob Bateman has penned a new two-year deal to commit his future to the club until the end of the 2026 season.

The 18-year-old made his senior debut against Sheffield Eagles in May, having impressed for both the club’s Academy and Reserve sides under Glenn Morrison in 2024.

Bateman, the cousin of former Bulls star John – who currently plies his trade in the NRL with Wests Tigers – is the latest Academy product to make the senior cut with the Bradford junior pathway system continuing to produce stars of the future.

Eamon O’Carroll has paid tribute to the work done in Bradford’s Academy system to produce players like Bateman.

“It’s brilliant and hopefully there’s many more to come, there is a young, exciting group coming through who are even younger than Jacob, the staff including Ryan Hunkin, Glenn Morrison, Martyn Oxbury and Jonathan Schofield are doing a fantastic job with our younger players,” said O’Carroll.

“I am really pleased for Jacob, he comes from a good family, I have met his father and grandfather on a number of occasions, and I think this is the best place for him to develop on and off the field.

“We want to be a part of that journey to help him along, he is desperate to play for Bradford which is fantastic and hopefully there are many more to follow him.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast