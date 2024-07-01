Championship star subjected to online racist comments

CHAMPIONSHIP star Joel Farrell has revealed he has been subjected to online racist comments in the aftermath of Sheffield Eagles’ 18-10 away win at York Knights yesterday afternoon.

Farrell, who scored the Eagles’ match-winning try, has been with the South Yorkshire club since 2019, having previously had spells with the likes of Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs.

However, the 30-year-old took to social media to reveal that he had been hit with vitriolic racial comments following the weekend’s win over York.

Farrell posted on X: “I have been made aware of racist comments made about me by a York fan online, this has been happening my whole career. I remember it happening as a kid. You do not know me as a man, you do not know me away from the 160 minutes you see me play a year. Keep my race out of it.”

I have been made aware of racist comments made about me by a York fan online, this has been happening my whole career. I remember it happening as a kid. You do not know me as a man, you do not know me away from the 160 minutes you see me play a year. Keep my race out of it. — ManLikeFaz (@Joelfarrell4) June 30, 2024

Farrell has subsequently reported the person to the Rugby Football League (RFL), who have been approached for comment by League Express.

