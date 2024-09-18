Craig Lingard calls for realism following Castleford Tigers budget revelation

CRAIG LINGARD believes that people need to be ‘realistic’ about what is achievable for Castleford Tigers following what he has labelled as a “fairly positive” 2024 Super League campaign.

The Tigers won just six games from 27 in the league in 2023, and have surpassed by that total by three points on a much smaller playing budget.

For Lingard, it’s about being realistic about the situation that the West Yorkshire club finds itself in.

“You’ve got to have a bit of realism and what is achievable for us. Judging us on the same terms as Wigan, Hull KR, and Warrington, with the budget they’ve got, I don’t think you can judge us on the same merits,” Lingard said.

“The cold hard facts are we spent considerably less than we did last year and 19 players have made their debuts whilst Sam Wood gained international recognition.

“It’s been a fairly positive and successful season but we have also had days against Wigan, St Helens and Huddersfield that were embarrassing at times.

“I think in the second-half of the season, we have been a lot more competitive than in the first-half.”

Lingard also touched on whether any more signings have been made as of yet.

“Recruitment is massive, it’s important for each club but even more significant for us as we go into the second year of a three-year plan.

“It’s massively important we get the right players in that can develop on what we’ve improved on this year.

“Hopefully we can do that. It would be nice to get everything done as soon as possible but that doesn’t always happen.

“I’m having conversations with the director of rugby (Danny Wilson) to get an update, but we are confident moving forward that in the next week or so that they will be pushed forward.

“Whether they will be announced or not then is another matter but we want to get the deals over the line.”

Lingard has revealed that there will be a bigger budget for Castleford to spend for 2025.

“We are hoping to have a bigger budget, that was the plan that the budget goes up year on year.

“That obviously changes with players coming off contract which frees up money that wasn’t in the budget the year before.

“How much that increases we are not 100 per cent sure with moving parts and those that are contracted may leave.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast