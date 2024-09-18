Canberra Raiders reportedly back away from offer for Super League star over ‘ridiculous’ transfer fee

CANBERRA RAIDERS have reportedly backed away from making an offer for Warrington Wolves hooker Danny Walker following a ‘ridiculous’ transfer fee placed on his head.

That’s according to the Canberra Times which has claimed that the Wolves have priced the NRL’s capital club out of the market with more than a six-figure fee being touted for Walker’s services.

The Raiders have already brought in Matty Nicholson from Warrington for 2025 and beyond and the Cheshire club appear loathe to lose another of their star-studded squad.

