Craig Lingard compares Castleford Tigers star to Tyson Fury following shock return

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has compared one of his stars to Tyson Fury following his shock return to the 21-man squad for this weekend’s clash against Hull FC.

That Castleford man is Cain Robb, who, when he suffered a serious-looking injury in the loss to Hull KR earlier this month, it looked like he would be out for the season.

However, Lingard has likened Robb to Fury when he was knocked down by Deontay Wilder, only to rise from the doldrums in a remarkable bounceback ability.

George Lawler will also return for Castleford.

“George is in the 17, Cain is 18th man this week. It’s his first full week back in training,” Lingard said.

“He has surprised us all has Cain, we thought he would be out for the season, but he got up like Tyson Fury when Deontay Wilder knocked him out and he got straight back up.

“Jacob is both selection and injury. We want to rotate our halfbacks round and look at our combinations. He picked up an injury last week and played busted the last couple of months with niggling ankle injuries.

“If we had needed him this week he would have put his hand up to play but it seemed right to sit him down.”

