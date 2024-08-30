“How many people would be shaking their heads?” – Castleford Tigers ready to defy negative narrative on Super League future

CRAIG LINGARD has confirmed that both he and Castleford Tigers are “really confident” that the club will be in Super League for 2025.

The Tigers were the club deemed to be in the most trouble of dropping out of the top flight by the rugby league fraternity – though they have steadily made great progress to ensure that will not be the case for next season.

In fact, the club released a statement last night revealing that Castleford could, in fact, reach Grade A status by the end of the year if their home attendance against Leigh Leopards in a fortnight’s time adds up.

Now Lingard has spoken about the damaging narrative that the Tigers faced earlier in the season and how a Grade A would get people talking in a good way.

“We are really confident, we’ve been banging this drum as much as we can and maybe we didn’t do that at the start of the season,” Lingard said.

“There was that narrative of us clinging on and that other teams were going to overtake us. Maybe it took us a long time to get on board and publicise the good work we were doing off the field.

“The statement has highlighted the work we have done. Maybe we could have done that earlier but it’s been done to push that attendance for that last home game.

“The attendance for the Leigh home game is still in the balance but we need to secure those points because we believe we are on the cusp of a Grade A club.

“If we could get to October and get a Grade A, how many people would be shaking their heads and saying ‘where was this at the start of the season?'”

