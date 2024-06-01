Craig Lingard explains Castleford Tigers’ loss to Leeds Rhinos and reflects on big injury blow and why Paul McShane didn’t play

CASTLEFORD TIGERS went down 32-6 to the Leeds Rhinos at Headingley this afternoon in a drab Super League fixture.

It’s fair to say that the Tigers were second best from the first whistle, trailing 14-0 at half-time before conceding three second-half tries.

And Castleford head coach Craig Lingard was disappointed to say the least after the game: “I’m disappointed and it highlights where we are as a group. We are either a six or seven out of ten and then a two or a three.

“The way we started was really poor, the first defensive set we got lucky not conceding a try. If it had gone up as a try then it would probably would have got given.

“The way we started that set defensively, we got rolled and lost the last tackle of the set so we couldn’t put kick pressure and that set the tempo for the first 40 minutes.

“Rugby league is a simple game, you run and tackle hard and that’s the standard you need to be.

“I thought when we carried the ball, there wasn’t any tempo and we didn’t generate enthusiasm. Leeds dominated the ruck defensively. Leeds carried like they wanted to play so we were always on the back foot.”

Lingard went further, expressing his frustrations at the lack of consistency.

“We have got to get better, we have said we have a group of players that aren’t ready at the minute to be consistent top-six Super League players and that’s where we are,” Lingard continued.

“It’s frustrating as a coach and for the fans to watch this inconsistency. We are awful then good with all different colours of the rainbow.

“We are missing quality players and some punch in the middle to win games like that when you’ve got big middles from Leeds that are carrying through the other side.

“I thought Sylvester Namo and Cain Robb showed that effort and determination. Cain is not very big. He got trampled a couple of times but he got back up and did it again and that’s the enthusiasm you want.

“He gives you that effort and enthusiasm. He is a spot because of his size but he puts his body in front and he has got the heart of a lion.”

Castleford also suffered an injury to Joe Westerman, whilst Paul McShane was withdrawn before kick-off due to “complications”.

“Paul McShane was the injury. From the operation on his arm last year, he has had more complications with the metal work in it.

“We are not sure of the time frame or the seriousness. It is still in the early stages with the best case scenario probably two or three weeks but it is potentially longer.

“He’s been to see the specialist and had some scans. It’s quite unique what’s happened inside his arm. We are looking at what the outcome is.

“Joe Westerman has an Achilles injury, he was tight and wasn’t good so we had to take him off.”

So how will Lingard prepare his side for Wigan Warriors in two weeks’ time?

“Rest and recuperation over the next few days. There are a few niggles out there so the rest has come at a decent time.

“We have had three games against Wigan and they have all been different. We know full well what will be coming at us.”

